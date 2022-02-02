Saudi Arabia Arrests Another Leading Shia Muslim Religious Scholar

Islam Times - The Saudi regime has arrested Sheikh Kadhim al-Amri, a leading Shia Muslim religious scholar in the holy city of Medina, without any charges.

Local sources reported the development on Tuesday, saying the arrestee — who is the son of the late Sheikh Muhammad al-Amri — was transferred by Saudi security forces to an “unknown location” upon detention.Sheikh Amri is the custodian of a famous mosque in Medina and represents Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani in the holy city. He had been arrested once in 2010 too.His arrest came only a couple of days after a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced Shia Muslim religious scholar Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Nasser to eight years in prison on “terrorism charges.”Sheikh Nasser had likewise been placed under arbitrary arrest while traveling with his family on the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in June 2019.