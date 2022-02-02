0
Wednesday 2 February 2022 - 01:03

Saudi Arabia Arrests Another Leading Shia Muslim Religious Scholar

Story Code : 976764
Saudi Arabia Arrests Another Leading Shia Muslim Religious Scholar
Local sources reported the development on Tuesday, saying the arrestee — who is the son of the late Sheikh Muhammad al-Amri — was transferred by Saudi security forces to an “unknown location” upon detention.

Sheikh Amri is the custodian of a famous mosque in Medina and represents Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani in the holy city. He had been arrested once in 2010 too.

His arrest came only a couple of days after a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced Shia Muslim religious scholar Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Nasser to eight years in prison on “terrorism charges.”

Sheikh Nasser had likewise been placed under arbitrary arrest while traveling with his family on the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in June 2019.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Downs US-Made ScanEagle Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
30 January 2022
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
Handing Over Hezbollah Weapons Out of Question: Lebanon’s FM
30 January 2022
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
Report: Iraq Arrests US Mercenary Tied to Baghdad Airport Attack
30 January 2022
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West
Biden Says to Send Troops after Ukraine Asks West 'Not to Stir Panic'
29 January 2022