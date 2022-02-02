Bahrain Regime Renews Detention of Six Children on Probation

Islam Times - The Bahraini regime authorities renewed the detention of six children, including three brothers, on probation.

The regime authorities have renewed the detention of the six children, who are 14-15 years old, for six times without accusing them of any felony or crime.Meanwhile, the Bahraini protesters continued their demonstrations, demanding that the regime authorities unveil the destiny of the prisoner Ahmad Jaafar Ali who was illegally deported by Serbia.Sonja Toskovic from the Belgrade Center for Human Rights said that Serbia breached international and domestic human rights obligations by deporting the Bahraini national, Ahmad Jaafar Ali, to his home country despite an interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights saying that the extradition should be postponed until the Strasbourg court completes its proceedings in the case on February 25.