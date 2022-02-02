0
Wednesday 2 February 2022 - 11:59

‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer

Story Code : 976832
A US Air Force officer participated in the drill as an observer, ‘Israeli’ Kan broadcaster said.

The drill involved dozens of jets and included various scenarios, including mid-air refueling, long-range strikes and responses to anti-aircraft missiles.

The unusual participation of a US official was touted by the report as evidence of a shift in the American approach to Iran’s nuclear program as negotiations for a nuclear deal have appeared to falter.

A US State Department official told reporters on Monday that the window of opportunity for reaching a potential nuclear deal with Iran was closing.

An unverified report last week said the drill was carried out over the Mediterranean and involved “an unusually large” contingent of F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter craft, as well as Boeing mid-air refueling tankers.

The use of ‘Israel’s’ aging mid-air refueling fleet would be a strong indication that the Tel Aviv regime is planning for an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, or that it is seeking to project the image to Tehran and the rest of the world that it is preparing to do so.
