Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi called the United States and the ‘Israeli’ regime "number one enemies" to Muslims around the world.

“Americans and ‘Israelis’ try to abuse the problems that lie within the [international Muslim] Ummah [Nation] towards furthering their own plots,” Sayyed al-Houthi said on Tuesday while receiving tribal delegations from across war-torn Yemen.“‘Israel’ and its mercenaries consider the Yemeni nation to be their common enemy,” he added.Sayyed al-Houthi was referring to the regional Arab states that have entered US-backed normalization agreements with the ‘Israeli’ regime and have, ever since, been trying to ingratiate themselves to the occupying regime by aligning their positions with it.“The [adversarial] positions that the United Arab Emirates, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia [adopt] against the Yemeni people during their meetings is very clear,” the Ansarullah leader noted.The UAE was one of the regional states that normalized its relations with the ‘Israeli’ regime via the Washington-mediated so-called “Abraham Accords” in August 2020.Several other regional states followed suit. Saudi Arabia has not yet clinched any explicit normalization agreement with Tel Aviv, but has once received the occupying regime’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and recently opened its airspace to a UAE-headed flight that was carrying Zionist President Isaac Herzog.Sayyed al-Houthi attacked Riyadh’s double-standards in dealing with the occupying regime and the Yemeni people, asking how come the kingdom would open up its skies to ‘Israeli’ officials' plane, but at the same time would forbid the Yemeni people from travelling within the kingdom.The Emirates is also Saudi Arabia’s main ally in a 2015-present war and simultaneous siege that the kingdom has been leading against Yemen in order to change the impoverished country’s ruling structure.The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.On Tuesday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, repeated a threat he had leveled against the UAE last week, in which he had warned that — with the Emirates' ongoing involvement in the devastating war — the country’s popular Dubai Expo 2020 might be the next target of Yemen’s retaliatory strikes.“To be safe…we repeat the advice,” Brigadier General Yehya Saree wrote in a tweet that incorporated Expo as its only hashtag.Precisely this time last week, Saree had urged the events’ participants “to change” their destination.In a single month, the Yemeni army and its allied popular committees have carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes against targets in Dubai and the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi.Sanaa has also warned Abu Dhabi that the counterstrikes would be exceedingly “painful” if the latter failed to wind down its involvement in the Saudi-led war.