Thursday 3 February 2022

Iran Calls on Australia to 'Responsibly' Deal With Terrorists on its Soil

Iran Calls on Australia to ‘Responsibly’ Deal With Terrorists on its Soil
Pointing to a recent “successful” visit by Australia’s special envoy for Afghanistan to Tehran, the top Iranian diplomat said the trip helped Tehran and Canberra define new grounds for cooperation over the situation in Afghanistan.

He expressed concern over the rising daily flow of Afghan refugees to the common border with Iran and once again reiterated the need for the establishment of an inclusive government in the crisis-hit country with the participation of all ethnic groups.

The FM also called on the international community to pay attention to the situation of displaced Afghan people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the half-century history of friendly relations between Iran and Australia and said the two countries have the potential for the promotion of cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and scientific exchanges between private and state-run sectors.

He noted that the two countries’ private sectors had successful experience in cooperation on the development of Spikogen, a coronavirus vaccine developed jointly by Iranian and Australian companies.

Amir-Abdollahian also briefed his Austrian counterpart on the ongoing talks between Iran and the five remaining signatories to the 2015 agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the Austrian capital of Vienna to bring back the United States to compliance by removing the sanctions it has imposed on Tehran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and emphasizes achieving a good agreement in these negotiations [in Vienna],” the top Iranian diplomat pointed out.

The Australian foreign minister, for her part, commended fruitful consultations held during the recent visit to Iran by Australia’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

She expressed hope that close cooperation between Australia and Iran on Afghanistan would continue to encourage the Taliban to fulfill their commitments and prevent Afghanistan from turning into a safe haven for terrorist groups or perpetrators of crimes such as human or drug trafficking.

Payne said her country welcomes the expansion of relations with Iran in various fields and supports the sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

 
