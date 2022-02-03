0
Thursday 3 February 2022 - 02:53

Zionist Entity Voices Readiness to Sell Iron Dome to UAE: Report

Story Code : 976921
Zionist Entity Voices Readiness to Sell Iron Dome to UAE: Report
According to a Monday report by Channel 13 News, talks are underway for the sale of a number of Israeli weapons systems to the UAE, including the Iron Dome missile defense system that can both warn of incoming fire and intercept it.

The report said the sale of the Iron Dome missile defense system to the UAE could mark the beginnings of a regional defense system that “would help give Israel advance warning of any potential attack by Tehran.”

However, according to Channel 12 news, a decision has not yet been made by the Zionist entity whether the Iron Dome system will be sold to the UAE or to Saudi Arabia. Tel Aviv has denied previous reports that it has already provided Riyadh with the defense system.

Earlier on Monday, Yemeni Armed Forces hit the UAE depth with drones and ballistic missiles, targeting sensitive sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The strike was the third one in January.
Related Stories
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Islam Times - Jordan hosted ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency Director David Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba recently as they discussed normalization and security ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
2 February 2022
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
2 February 2022
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
2 February 2022
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
1 February 2022
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022