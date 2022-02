Islam Times - Syrian sources reported the country's army artillery attacked terrorist positions in western Aleppo, southern Idlib and northwestern Hama.

Syrian army artillery shelled positions of the Al-Nusra Front terrorist around the village of Sheikh Suleiman on the western outskirt of Aleppo, SANA reported.The Syrian army also shelled terrorist positions in the Al-Bara and Al-Rawiha areas on the southern outskirts of Idlib.Positions of Al-Nusra Front terrorists in al-Enkawi and Kulaidan districts in the northwestern suburbs of Hama were also targeted by Syrian army artillery.