0
Thursday 3 February 2022 - 04:39

Iran Detains Key Member of "Thunder" Terror Group

Story Code : 976934
Iran Detains Key Member of "Thunder" Terror Group
In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said the second-in-command of the adversary Todar (Thudar) terrorist group was arrested by the intelligence forces recently.

Masmatos, as the detained figure is named in the statement, was the second-in-command of the military wing of the Thunder terrorist group, who was aware of the plot to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Alimohammadi.

The ringleader of Tondar terrorist group by the name of Jamshid Sharmahd had been arrested by the Intelligence Ministry back in August 2020.

Thunder was suspected of being behind a deadly explosion in a mosque in the city of Shiraz in 2008.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
2 February 2022
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
2 February 2022
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
2 February 2022
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
1 February 2022
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
Heavily Bombardment of Yemen after Israeli President Visits UAE
1 February 2022
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
Israel Imposing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians: AI
1 February 2022
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
Doha Seeking to Bring Views of Tehran, Washington Closer Together: Qatari FM
1 February 2022
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
US Senators Close to Approving “Mother of All Sanctions” Against Russia
31 January 2022
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
Daesh Uses Fake Passports to Enter Europe, US
31 January 2022
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
Egypt Court Sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Death
31 January 2022
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
Lebanon Dismantles 15+ ‘Israeli’ Spy Networks in Massive Operation: Report
31 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Strategic Plan for Iran’s Industry
30 January 2022