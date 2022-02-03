Islam Times - Iranian intelligence forces have arrested a key member of the adversary Todar (Thudar) terrorist group.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said the second-in-command of the adversary Todar (Thudar) terrorist group was arrested by the intelligence forces recently.Masmatos, as the detained figure is named in the statement, was the second-in-command of the military wing of the Thunder terrorist group, who was aware of the plot to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Alimohammadi.The ringleader of Tondar terrorist group by the name of Jamshid Sharmahd had been arrested by the Intelligence Ministry back in August 2020.Thunder was suspected of being behind a deadly explosion in a mosque in the city of Shiraz in 2008.