Moscow to Target German Media in Russia over Ban on RT DE

Islam Times - Moscow says it will take “retaliatory measures” against German news media operating in Russia after Germany’s media watchdog decided to ban the German-language service of Russian broadcaster RT.

The German regulator claimed that the German-language service of RT, which requires a broadcasting license under German law, neither requested such a permission nor was granted one. Consequently, the statement added, the watchdog banned the transmission of RT DE on air, on the Internet, and through the mobile app.

Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry hit back in a statement, saying Moscow would take punitive measures against German news media operation in the Russian Federation in retaliation.

“This move deprives us of any choice but to embark on retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, as well as against internet intermediaries that have voluntarily and groundlessly deleted accounts of the TV channel from their platforms,” the ministry said.

“The verdict of the German media regulator is an unambiguous sign that Russian concerns were demonstrably ignored,” the statement further said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the controversial decision was made despite the fact that the RT DE operated under a satellite broadcasting license issued by Serbia and in full compliance with the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, to which Germany is a signatory.

“It was repeatedly pointed out to Germany that it’s unacceptable to exert politically motivated pressure on the Russian media operator, and it was pointed out that retaliatory measures would be inevitable if Berlin refused to find a constructive solution to the problem it created with RT DE,” the statement further read.

Separately, RT said it will go to court over the MAAB’s decision.

RT was launched in 2005 and has so far expanded with channels and websites in several languages, including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

