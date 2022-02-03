0
Thursday 3 February 2022 - 12:26

Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC

Story Code : 976998
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Prisoners of Conscience, an independent non-governmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced in a post on its official Twitter page that Dr. Abdullah Maarouf, the official representative of the Rohingya community to the OIC and the head of the Rohingya International Center, was detained in Mecca.
 
The development took palace only a few days after Saudi regime forces had arrested Rohingya Muslim Omar al-Arkani after raiding his home in Mecca.
 
Nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees remain stuck in squalid, crowded conditions in refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh after members of the Muslim minority were forced to flee their homes in 2017.
 
Thousands of Rohingya Muslims were killed, raped, tortured, or arrested by the junta forces, according to the United Nations, which has described the community in the western Rakhine state as the most persecuted minority in the world.
 
 
 
 
 
