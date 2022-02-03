0
Thursday 3 February 2022 - 23:12

Pentagon Official: US Would Defend “Israel” against Hezbollah

Story Code : 977084
Pentagon Official: US Would Defend “Israel” against Hezbollah
“When it comes to a scenario in which Hezbollah, who's been able to massively arm itself and embed those precision guided munitions in civilian areas, the United States is going to stand up for its partner and make sure that ‘Israel’ has what she needs to defend herself and restore security and stability on the northern border,” Stroul said during a virtual discussion organized by the Institute for National Security Studies [INSS].
 
Stroul pointed out that the recent normalization agreements between “Israel” and a number of Arab countries are the game changer for the entire region.
 
 
