Biden Celebrates that No American Died in US Raid on Syria

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has claimed that an American military raid in Syria on Wednesday night killed the leader of the Daesh terrorist group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, and celebrated that no American died in the operation. Local residents reported a number of Syrian women and children died in the strike.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of Daesh. All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” Biden added.

The Pentagon disclosed the raid by US special operations forces on Wednesday night, calling it "successful" because there were no American casualties.

Residents in the city of Atmeh, located close to Syria's border with Turkey, said that helicopters were flying overhead and gunfire lasted more than two hours.

The New York Times reported that one helicopter was destroyed by an American attack aircraft after it experienced mechanical problems.

An advocacy group, citing residents, reported the deaths of 13 people, including four children and three women.

"#SOHR confirms that only US command and forces participating in this operation know the identities of the targeted individuals. However, the deaths of 13 people, including four children and three women, have been verified and confirmed," said the organization.

Jamil el-Deddo, a resident of a nearby refugee camp, told the AP that "the first moments were terrifying."

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.