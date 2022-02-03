0
Thursday 3 February 2022 - 23:19

Bankrupt ‘Israel’ Attempting to Sow Discord between Lebanese Resistance, Army

Story Code : 977087
Bankrupt ‘Israel’ Attempting to Sow Discord between Lebanese Resistance, Army
Although it is true that Hezbollah is growing mightier on a daily basis, the occupation regime’s attempt proves how bankrupt it is to assist Lebanon’s national army, whose main mission, along with the resistance movement, is to defend the nation’s border in the first place. And since ‘Israel’ is the occupier of some of those border areas, then it is the last side that would logically offer help to the other side’s military.
 
In the same respect, the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon [UNIFIL] is tasked with confirming the withdrawal of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces from southern Lebanon, restoring international peace and security, and assisting the Lebanese government in ensuring the return of its effective authority in the area. However, the UNIFIL is acting as a mediator and dealer on behalf of the Zionist regime.
 
‘Israeli’ media outlets uncovered that the Lebanese Army rejected several ‘Israeli’ aid offers, pointing to that Zionist officials were shocked by war minister Benny Gatnz’s comments in this regard.
 
In further details, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 correspondent in Bahrain, Ofer Haddad, reported that during Gantz’s visit to Bahrain, a pre-recorded speech in the annual conference of the ‘Israeli’ Institute for National Security Studies [INSS] was broadcasted, in which Gantz tackled the developments in Lebanon, mentioning that ‘Israel’ presented four different offers to aid Lebanon via the UNIFIL in the past year, to set the Lebanese Army in face off with Hezbollah.”
 
“We focus on helping the Lebanese Army that suffers from shortage in main supplies,” Gantz claimed,” adding that more than 5000 Lebanese Army soldiers have quitted amid the growing direct support Hezbollah is receiving,” Gantz alleged.
 
For his part, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 Political Commentator Yaron Abraham said: “It seems very weird. We are trying to understand the exact kind of aid that was offered to the Lebanese Army, which Gantz referred to as certain aid.”
 
“According to our understanding, the ‘Israeli’ political establishment doesn’t know anything about offer Gantz has talked about,” Abraham added.
 
While claiming that he won’t allow Hezbollah to ‘attack’ ‘Israel’, Gantz skipped thinking that no matter what propagandas he circulated, the Lebanese society’s three-sided equation that protects the nation will remain forever composed of the people, army, and resistance.
