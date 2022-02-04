0
Friday 4 February 2022 - 02:17

Qatar FM Rules Out Normalization with Zionist Entity

Al-Thani, in an interview with Axios, said that although Qatar maintained ties with the Israeli regime “when there were prospects for peace” with the Palestine, his country “lost hope” after the 2008-2009 Gaza War.
 
He said that Doha would continue its “working relationship” to help with Palestinian people, but that it’s difficult to envision joining the Abraham Accords “in the absence of a real commitment to a two-state solution.”
 
The so-called Abraham Accords saw normalization between the Zionist entity and other Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
 
Al-Thani also said Qatar is working to “bridge any gaps” in indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, adding he is “very concerned” about the negotiations ending in failure, Axios reported.
 
“We don’t want to see a nuclear race in our region,” he added.
