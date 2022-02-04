0
Friday 4 February 2022 - 02:19

Sayyed Houthi: Yemenis Will Continue Confronting Saudi-led Aggression Steadfastly

Sayyed Houthi noted that US, UK and ‘Israel’ pushed UAE to escalate its aggression, adding the Emirates will lose over their unjustifiable escalation and obedience to the US orders.
 
Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
 
The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
 
However, the army and the committees as well as the allied forces have been heroically confronting the aggression.
