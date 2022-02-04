0
Friday 4 February 2022 - 12:28

Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills

Story Code : 977157
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
The naval task force made up of the large amphibious assault ships Pyotr Morgunov, Georgy Pobedonosets, Olenegorsky Gornyak, Korolyov, Minsk and Kaliningrad completed its transit around Europe and arrived in the eastern Mediterranean as part of the drills under the direction of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the ministry informed.

"Currently, the ships are in a roadstead in the Syrian port of Tartus where they have begun replenishing their fuel and lubricants, fresh water and food supplies to the required level at the Russian Navy’s logistic support facility in the Mediterranean," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian naval ships can arrive at the Tartus logistics facility to anchor, carry out repairs, replenish supplies or undergo maintenance.

The large amphibious assault ships of Project 11711 [the Pyotr Morgunov] and Project 775 [the Georgy Pobedonosets, the Olenegorsky Gornyak, the Korolyov, the Minsk and the Kaliningrad] are designated to land an amphibious assault force on an unequipped shore and sealift troops and cargo. They are capable of transporting various types of armor.

In compliance with the 2022 plan of the Russian Armed Forces’ training, a series of naval drills is being held in January-February this year in all the areas of responsibility of the Navy’s fleets under the general command of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Yevmenov.

The naval maneuvers are focused on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans.

The drills will cover the seas adjacent to Russian territory and also operationally important areas of the World Ocean.

Separate drills will run in the Mediterranean, North and Okhotsk Seas, in the northeastern Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean.

Overall, the massive drills will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops.
Comment


Featured Stories
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
2 February 2022
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
2 February 2022
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
2 February 2022
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
1 February 2022