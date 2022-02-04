0
Friday 4 February 2022 - 13:08

Biden, West Didn’t Help Solve Ukraine Crisis: Erdogan

Story Code : 977162
Biden, West Didn’t Help Solve Ukraine Crisis: Erdogan
The comments come after Erdogan met Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday and repeated an offer for Turkey to mediate the crisis with Moscow, which Kyiv welcomed.

Erdogan also offered to host a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight, Erdogan was quoted as saying he "greatly values" a planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey, a NATO member.

Washington said on Thursday that US intelligence agencies believe Russia has formed a plan to use a fabricated video as a pretext for an invasion, amid concerns over Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops near Ukrainian borders.

Moscow denies planning an invasion and has demanded guarantees from NATO and the United States that Ukraine will never join the alliance.
Related Stories
Turkey in Solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdogan Tells Tokayev
Islam Times - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with leaders of Organization of Turkic States members late Thursday, reiterating that Turkey is in solidarity with Kazakhstan in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
2 February 2022
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
2 February 2022
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
2 February 2022
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
1 February 2022