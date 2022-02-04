Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal

Islam Times - The occupied al-Quds District Court on Friday gave the prosecution some breathing space regarding the cell phone hacking scandal in the public corruption trial of former Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The court ordered that witnesses go forward as scheduled on Monday and possibly even Tuesday and Wednesday, despite defense lawyers' demands that the cell phone hacking scandal halt all witness testimony.In addition, the court ordered the prosecution to provide an update on the scandal by Tuesday, but the impression was that the court will allow the next two witnesses to play out this coming week and only address the scandal before former top aide turned witness Shlomo Filber testifies.Late Thursday, lawyers for Netanyahu and for Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch filed motions with the court attacking the police and the prosecution over a new scandal in which Filber’s cell phone was allegedly illegally hacked.Filber had been due to testify in the coming week or two.On Monday, the Zionist regime’s government is expected to approve Gali Baharav-Miara as the next attorney-general, which will leave addressing this issue as one of her first points of business even as Justice Minister Gideon Saar had hoped to get the Office of the Attorney-General out of issues relating to the prosecution.The court's initial ruling is an indication that, unless the scandal harms actual evidence presented at trial, the judges may say it should not help with Netanyahu's defense and leave disciplining the police to the police and the prosecution.It is also possible that the prosecution and the defense could engage in a legal battle about how much data relating to the latest police-NSO cell phone hacking scandal must be disclosed - something which could lead to a delay of the trial by several weeks.