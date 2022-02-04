Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy

Islam Times - Bahrain’s main opposition group discredits a security agreement that has been signed between the kingdom and the “Israeli” regime.

The al-Wefaq National Islamic Society made the remarks in a statement on Thursday concerning the recent deal that reportedly paves the way for “intelligence and military training cooperation” between the occupying regime and Manama, the Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported.The deal lacks all legitimacy, it said, asserting that Bahrain’s ruling Al Khalifah regime “does not have any popular mandate” for entering such agreements with the “Israeli” regime.Al-Wefaq also denounced a trip made to the island on the previous day by the occupying regime’s War Minister Benny Gantz.Bahrain’s ruling regime refused to inform the nation in advance about “the ‘Israeli’ war minister’s visit” in order to stave off the resentment and protests that it would incur, the statement noted.Bahrain was one of the regional states that normalized its relations with the “Israeli” regime via the Washington-mediated so-called “Abraham Accords” in August 2020.Ever since, the island has been witnessing near-daily protests against such detentes, whose opponents say opens up the way for the “Israeli” regime’s interference in the Gulf region.Al-Wefaq said the ruling regime was ingratiating itself to the “Israeli” regime in order to shore itself up in the face of “the deepening crisis” in its relations with the Bahraini people.