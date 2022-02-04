0
Friday 4 February 2022 - 13:48

West Africa Bloc Chairman: Mali Coup Set Dangerous Trend in Sahel

Story Code : 977171
West Africa Bloc Chairman: Mali Coup Set Dangerous Trend in Sahel
ECOWAS chairman Nana Akufo-Addo made the remarks on Thursday at an emergency summit in the Ghanaian capital Accra in response to a recent spate of coups in the region.

“This summit will focus on the emerging threats in our region that stem from the military’s interference in Mali and its contagious influence in Guinea and Burkina Faso,” Akufo-Addo said.

The trend “must be contained before it devastates our whole region,” he added.

The meeting was initiated after Burkina Faso on January 24 became the third member of the 15-nation bloc to be overtaken by the military.

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was deposed and detained by mutinous soldiers amid public anger at his handling of the ongoing militancy.

Burkina Faso followed Mali, where a coup in September 2020 was followed by a second in May 2021, and Guinea, where elected President Alpha Conde was deposed last September.

The developments came days after the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, survived an attempted coup after assailants armed with machine guns and assault rifles attacked the government palace.

ECOWAS representatives were expected to discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on Burkina Faso, adding to its decision to suspend Ouagadougou from the bloc.

The bloc has already slapped sanctions on Mali and Guinea for failing to restore civilian rule after the military takeovers.

But observers say the regional bloc and its Western allies have found that they have limited leverage to deter the surge in support for military leadership in West Africa's Sahel region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
2 February 2022
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
2 February 2022
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
2 February 2022
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
1 February 2022