Members of Anti-Iran Terrorist Group Found Guilty of Spying for Saudis in Denmark

Islam Times - A Danish district court found three members of an anti-Iran terror group guilty of financing and supporting terrorist activities in Iran in coordination with Saudi Arabian intelligence services, as well as espionage, according to local news outlet Ritzau.

The defendants face prison penalties of up to 12 years for a variety of offenses, including supplying information to a Saudi Arabian intelligence service regarding Danish and foreign organizations and individuals.

The court will decide on sentencing in March, according to Reuters.

On September 22, 2018, four gunmen had attacked a military parade in the Southern Iranian city of Ahvaz, killing at least 25 people and wounding 69 others. A four-year-old boy was among the fallen victims.

Gunmen opened fire on people from behind a viewing stand during a parade held to mark Iran’s eight-year defense against the invasion of the country by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

Later the week, the Al-Ahwazia terrorist group claimed responsibility for the aformentioned attack.

Meanwhile, all three defendants might be deported, and one of them could have his Danish citizenship removed, according to the report.

The three men were also convicted of endorsing attacks against Iran and supporting the militant group Jaish al-Adl, which operates along Iran-Pakistan border region and is listed internationally as a terrorist organization.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, whose name translates as the Army of Justice, is responsible for a number of deadly attack against Iranian border guards as well as civilians along the border with Pakistan.

The three members of the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (also known as al-Ahwazia) were arrested two years ago and have been in custody since.