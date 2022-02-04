0
Friday 4 February 2022 - 23:38

Iran Stood against US-allies Pressures Gloriously: IRGC Commander

Story Code : 977261
Iran Stood against US-allies Pressures Gloriously: IRGC Commander
Major General Salami made the remarks Thursday night in a ceremony to commemorate martyrs in Golpayegan city, Isfahan province, noting that all world nations see the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proud people as an honorable nation.

If the Iranians had succumbed to foreign pressures and they had not sacrificed themselves and their parents and wives had not shown patience, the country would have undergone the same fate like other states, he said while appreciating people’s steadfastness during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

The frontline was once in Iranian southern regions of Karoun and Karkheh, but the enemies can listen to the Persian, Pakistani, Iraqi, Afghan and Yemeni resistance fighters in other fronts even in eastern Mediterranean, he said, adding that the Israelis are well aware of the power of the resistance movement.

Foes are retreating from different fronts, Salami said, noting that they resorted to all means, but the masterpiece of the Islamic Revolution has been disarming the enemies and forcing them to acknowledge the might of the mighty system.

Economic sanctions were a kind of a powerful international mechanism, and it is obvious that no country even the United States could resist the all-out embargo, but tact and decrees by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei helped nullify the global conspiracy, he noted.

Defeating the policies of the US, which has succeeded in causing collapse of numerous political systems, is not an easy job that has been done by the Islamic Revolution, the commander mentioned.

Iran has got rid of dangerous phases of the sanction policy and decreased its impacts, he said, adding that despite the fact that there are still some problems, but the Americans themselves acknowledged that so-called maximum pressure is doomed to failure.

The enemies have been stopped in carrying out their plots against the Iranian nation because of the Islamic Revolution’s power, he said, arguing that the foes admit Iran’s power.
Related Stories
Revenge for Gen. Suleimani’s Blood Becomes A Strategy: IRGC Commander
Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that taking revenge for the assassination of Lt. General Qassem ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ True Enemies’ Of Muslims
2 February 2022
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
‘Israeli’ Air Force Exercised ‘Massive Attack on Iran’ In Presence of US Officer
2 February 2022
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
Warsaw Says US Will Deploy Additional 2,500 Troops to Poland
2 February 2022
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
Ukraine to Get Bigger Army Amid Tensions with Russia
1 February 2022