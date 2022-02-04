Iran Stood against US-allies Pressures Gloriously: IRGC Commander

Islam Times - Chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hussein Salami underlined that Iran has gloriously stood against maximum pressure exerted by the US and its allies.

Major General Salami made the remarks Thursday night in a ceremony to commemorate martyrs in Golpayegan city, Isfahan province, noting that all world nations see the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proud people as an honorable nation.If the Iranians had succumbed to foreign pressures and they had not sacrificed themselves and their parents and wives had not shown patience, the country would have undergone the same fate like other states, he said while appreciating people’s steadfastness during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).The frontline was once in Iranian southern regions of Karoun and Karkheh, but the enemies can listen to the Persian, Pakistani, Iraqi, Afghan and Yemeni resistance fighters in other fronts even in eastern Mediterranean, he said, adding that the Israelis are well aware of the power of the resistance movement.Foes are retreating from different fronts, Salami said, noting that they resorted to all means, but the masterpiece of the Islamic Revolution has been disarming the enemies and forcing them to acknowledge the might of the mighty system.Economic sanctions were a kind of a powerful international mechanism, and it is obvious that no country even the United States could resist the all-out embargo, but tact and decrees by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei helped nullify the global conspiracy, he noted.Defeating the policies of the US, which has succeeded in causing collapse of numerous political systems, is not an easy job that has been done by the Islamic Revolution, the commander mentioned.Iran has got rid of dangerous phases of the sanction policy and decreased its impacts, he said, adding that despite the fact that there are still some problems, but the Americans themselves acknowledged that so-called maximum pressure is doomed to failure.The enemies have been stopped in carrying out their plots against the Iranian nation because of the Islamic Revolution’s power, he said, arguing that the foes admit Iran’s power.