Hezbollah Official Warns Lebanese Social Security in Danger

Islam Times - Deputy Head of Hezbollah’s Excutive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush warned on Friday that the social security in Lebanon is in danger, calling the Lebanese state to bear responsibility to coup with this issue.

During Friday sermon, Sheikh Daamoush said faithful youths must have ideological and intellectual impunity, stressing importance of having social and livelihood impunity in the country.Harsh economic and livelihood conditions lead to surge in crime and violence, the Hezbollah official said, warning that the social security in Lebanon is in danger.“The state’s responsibility is to take appropriate measures in order to meet people’s demands and alleviate their sufferings due to the economic crisis and the US blockade on Lebanon,” Sheikh Daamoush said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.He called on the Lebanese Cabinet to reduce taxes and to fasten the pay out of the cash assistance to poor Lebanese families.“We know that the Government can’t work miracles. However, it can set an emergency plan in which it can set priorities in order to cope with the current crises like depositors’ money at the Lebanese banks and monitoring prices,” Sheikh Daamoush said.