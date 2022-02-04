Xi and Putin Meet, Stress Back-to-Back Strategic Coordination

Islam Times - China’s Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin of Russia have signed a joint statement calling on the west to “abandon the ideologies approaches of the cold war”, as the two leaders showcased their warming relationship amid a tense standoff with the west ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

In the joint statement released by the Kremlin, Putin and Xi called on NATO to rule out expansion in eastern Europe, denounced the formation of security blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, and criticized the Aukus trilateral security pact between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.It is the two leaders’ 38th meeting since 2013. The two countries also pledged to step up cooperation to thwart “color revolutions” and external interference, and vowed to further deepen “back-to-back” strategic coordination.“The parties oppose the further expansion of NATO, call on the North Atlantic alliance to abandon the ideologies approaches of the cold war, respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilizational and cultural-historical patterns, and treat the peaceful development of other states objectively and fairly,” the document read.In a nod to Russian interests in Ukraine, China said it “understands and supports the proposals put forward by the Russian Federation on the formation of long-term legally binding security guarantees in Europe,” the document read.At the same time, it addressed Chinese concerns about US-led trade and security alliances in its own region.“The parties oppose the formation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region, and remain highly vigilant about the negative impact of the US Indo-Pacific strategy on peace and stability in this region,” it read.“We are working together to bring to life true multilateralism,” Xi told Putin, according to the Kremlin translation of their remarks. “Defending the real spirit of democracy serves as a reliable foundation for uniting the world in overcoming crises and defending equality.”Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom has agreed a 30-year contract to supply China’s CNPC with natural gas from a new pipeline connecting Russia’s Far East with China’s northeast, an industry official with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.The first gas will start flowing in two to three years, with volumes building up to 10 billion cubic meters a year around 2026, said the person, who declined to be named due to company policy. The deal will be settled in euros, the person added.Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.