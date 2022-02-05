0
Saturday 5 February 2022 - 11:22

US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Story Code : 977331
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
The move comes as an attempt to impose new limits on American involvement in the Gulf kingdom’s long aggression on Yemen.

The bill from Reps. Tom Malinowski [D-N.J.] and Jim McGovern [D-Mass.], chairman of the House Rules Committee, would prohibit the State Department for a period of two years from granting licenses to American companies that maintain aircraft “belonging to military units that carried out offensive airstrikes inside Yemen over the last year,” according to a copy of the measure obtained by The Washington Post. 

The bill would also suspend current licenses during that time.

Malinowski said: “When you’ve got Saudi aircraft … killing dozens and dozens of civilians in strikes that appear to be completely unjustifiable, using planes that are kept in the air under a contract approved by the US government, I think we have an obligation to look at what we’re doing.”

The proposal coincides with the anniversary of President Biden’s vow to cut off aid to offensive flights, a reflection of his administration’s attempt to put human rights at the center of its foreign policy.

It’s not clear what support the measure, also sponsored by Reps. Ted Lieu [D-Calif.], Colin Allred [D-Tex.] and Katie Porter [D-Calif.], will receive. Aides said one likely path would be to consider it for incorporation in next year’s annual military bill, which will begin to come together over the summer.

Because similar measures have previously passed the House, the bill’s sponsors hope it will garner renewed support.

A State Department spokesman, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration, declined to comment on the proposed legislation but noted threats to Gulf nations.

The bill would also require the administration to provide Congress quarterly updates on Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and would permit Biden the ability to waive the maintenance contract ban on a case-by-case basis.
Related Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
Islam Times - The administration of US President Joe Biden has provided some sanctions relief to the countries that had nuclear cooperation with ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022