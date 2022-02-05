0
Saturday 5 February 2022 - 11:23

Tension in ‘Israeli’ Occupation Prisons after Changing the Order of Sun Exposure Times

The club pointed to that upon this change, the period of sun exposure will be reduced, as well as the number of detainees who will be allowed to sun exposure at the same time.

However, the detainees informed the prisons’ administrations that they won’t accept this measure at all.

The club further noted that this measure comes in the course of the recommendations issued by the committee that was formed in wake of the Gilboa Prison break, dubbed Operation Tunnel of Freedom, in which the administrations backtracked as usual their agreement to stop doubled brutal measures and restrictions against the detainees.

The policy of restriction against the detainees, according to the club, is the basis of the detention life they are through; however, such measures have recently escalated.
