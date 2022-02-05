0
Saturday 5 February 2022 - 11:55

US Media Group Cries ‘China’ Over January Cyberattack: Reports

Story Code : 977337
US Media Group Cries ‘China’ Over January Cyberattack: Reports
A digital security firm hired by News Corp claimed that China was likely involved in last month’s cyberattack.

In an email to staff, reported by US media, David Kline, News Corp’s chief technology officer, revealed that the company had alerted US law enforcement to the breach.

The media conglomerate said some of its most popular outlets had been affected by the cyberattack, including the Wall Street Journal, as well as The Sun and The Times in Britain.

Addressing employees, Kline indicated that “foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that some data was taken.”

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant, which News Corp hired to tackle and investigate the attack, went a step further and named a possible culprit – China. The company’s representative claimed that “those behind this activity have a China nexus,” and the hackers are purportedly “involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests.”

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told the media that while he was not aware of the hack, he hoped “that there can be a professional, responsible and evidence-based approach to identifying cyber-related incidents,” as opposed to “making allegations based on speculations.”

The West has long accused Beijing of coordinating cyberattacks, both on journalists and critical infrastructure.
Related Stories
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Islam Times - Jordan hosted ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency Director David Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba recently as they discussed normalization and security ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022