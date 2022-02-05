DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range

Islam Times - The Ukrainian military has already received weapons provided by the United States as part of the newest military aid package, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

In late December, President Joe Biden approved a $200 million security package for Ukraine, which includes lethal defensive assistance such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition, RIA Novosti reported.Reznikov has announced that the seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid had arrived in Ukraine.“USA-Boryspil-Military polygon. Weapons from our partners are already on the shooting range. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the next bird,” Reznikov tweeted.The protracted tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping for an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink has stated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss challenges posed by China and the situation in Ukraine during meetings with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) partners on his upcoming trip to the Indo-Pacific region.“As leaders of four of the world’s key democracies, I think it will be natural for them to address all of the important issues of the day and I’m sure Ukraine will be one of them given the seriousness of the issue and the threat it poses to the rules-based global order,” Kritenbrink stated on Friday.“I’m confident that when our foreign ministers get together that they will reaffirm those principles and values that we hold dear, they will discuss challenges to that order and to those values and I’m confident that part of that discussion will relate to the challenges that China poses to those values and to that rules-based order in a number of sectors,” Kritenbrink addedBlinken is scheduled to visit Australia, Fiji and Hawaii on February 7-13 to engage with Indo-Pacific allies and partners across the region, including at the Quad Foreign Ministers Ministerial alongside India, Japan and Australia, Kritenbrink said.Blinken will also travel to Fiji, where he will host a hybrid meeting with Pacific island leaders, 18 of whom have been invited to attend, where the US will demonstrate their long-standing commitment to the region, Kritenbrink continued.Kritenbrink said the joint Russia-China statement announced earlier in the day reflects the approach both countries have taken for some time to work more closely together.Kritenbrink added China had a chance to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions regarding the situation with Ukraine and that is what the international community expects from responsible world powers."The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine, that is what the world expects from responsible powers," Kritenbrink stated on Friday with respect to the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in the day."I think it's fair to say the meeting between President Putin and President Xi and the joint Russia-China statement reflects an approach that both countries have already taken for some time, mainly to move closer together," the State Department official added.In a joint statement earlier in the day, Russia and China said they oppose further enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and called on the alliance to abandon its ideologically-charged Cold War approach.The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine in preparations for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to move troops on Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also said NATO's plan to expand further Eastward and warned such a move is a threat to its national security.