0
Saturday 5 February 2022 - 22:26

‘Israeli’ Army Simulates Northern War as it Fears Hezbollah ‘Precision’ Missiles

Story Code : 977455
‘Israeli’ Army Simulates Northern War as it Fears Hezbollah ‘Precision’ Missiles
In a Sunday morning in January, Lt. Ilay Levy, squad commander in an elite ‘Israeli’ paratrooper unit, drove to the Golan Heights as if he was called up for war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
 
Levy was part of a four-day drill in the ‘Israeli’ entity’s wooded, hilly north, allowing troops to practice fighting in the terrain they would face in combat and to test their readiness for a potential escalation with Hezbollah.
 
“[We] simulated fighting as if we were at war with Lebanon,” Levy told The Algemeiner in a recent interview. “[It] was quite difficult and hard because of the cold and harsh weather conditions and a lack of sleep, which challenged the strength of the soldiers and improved our readiness against the enemy.”
 
The drill involved combining advanced means of observation with tanks, drones, and artillery, in scenarios focused on fighting in the northern theater.
 
The drill also sought to specifically strengthen the “resilience” of the battalion by improving the mental and physical capabilities, as well as combat fitness, of the soldiers, the ‘Israeli’ military said.
 
Levy said that one of the challenges paratroopers face is integrating with different forces to fight in unison.
 
“During the drill, there was a lot of emphasis on combined combat — for example, with tanks and integrating the fighting of ground troops with the ‘Israeli’ Air Force,” he said. “This is where we need to improve.”
 
The exercise comes as Hezbollah’s efforts to acquire and develop precision-guided missiles [PGM] in Lebanon has grown into a major security threat along the ‘Israeli’ entity’s northern border.
 
Hezbollah has an estimated arsenal of about 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at the ‘Israeli’ home front, along with thousands of operatives. Should war break out, the ‘Israeli’ military believes Hezbollah could fire more than 2,000 rockets and missiles a day for at least the first days of fighting. They consist of thousands of short-range missiles or rockets, between hundreds and thousands of medium-range missiles, and dozens of long-range missiles, according to ‘Israel’s’ Alma research and education center.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022