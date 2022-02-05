Turkish President Erdogan Tests Positive for Omicron Two Days after Meeting Zelensky in Kiev

Islam Times - The Turkish President took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and have mild symptoms.

According to his statement on Twitter, the COVID tests he and his wife took earlier have come back positive.

"Today, the result of our COVID-19 tests, which I took with my wife after mild symptoms, turned out to be positive. We are having a mild case of the disease that we have learned is an Omicron variant. We're on our mission. We will continue working from home. We are waiting for your prayers," the Turkish President wrote.

Earlier this week, Erdogan and his wife paid a visit to Kiev where the Turkish president met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss the ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

Erdogan repeatedly offered Zelensky his help in mediating the crisis, which the Ukrainian president accepted.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has contracted Omicron, Sputnik reported.