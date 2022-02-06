0
Saturday 5 February 2022 - 23:54

Sadrist Bloc Suspends Talks with Other Factions, Boycotts Parliamentary Session to Elect Next Iraqi President

Story Code : 977462
Sadrist Bloc Suspends Talks with Other Factions, Boycotts Parliamentary Session to Elect Next Iraqi President
Head of Sadr's parliamentary faction, Hassan al-Adhari, told a news conference in the capital Baghdad on Saturday that all negotiations meant to establish the future government have been suspended indefinitely.
 
He highlighted that no member of the Sadr faction would attend Monday's parliamentary session to elect the president.
 
Adhari, however, did not explain why the bloc has taken such a drastic political move.
 
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later reacted to the announcement, saying that, “No matter how serious political divisions are, there should be no differences of opinion about the fundamentals of government formation.” 
 
Kadhimi underlined that all political groups should prioritize national interests and act accordingly.
 
Parliamentary elections were held on October 10 last year, the fifth in Iraq since 2003, when a US-led military invasion ousted the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
 
They were originally planned to be held in 2022, but the date was brought forward in the wake of a mass protest movement that broke out in 2019 to call for economic reforms, better public services, and an effective fight against unemployment and corruption in state institutions.
 
The Fatah (Conquest) Alliance – the political arm of the Popular Mobilization Units or Hashd al-Sha’abi – managed to secure 17 seats, compared to the 48 it held in the outgoing parliament.
 
Former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's State of Law Alliance won 33 seats in the legislature.
 
Influential Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition, Fatah’s biggest rival, won 73 seats, compared to its previous 54 seats, making his party the first bloc in parliament, and thus giving him considerable influence in forming a government.
 
The vote took place under a new election law that divided the country into smaller constituencies – another demand put forth by Iraqi protesters – and allowed for the participation of more independent candidates.
 
      
Comment


Featured Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022