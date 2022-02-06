Palestinians Call on African Union to Overturn Israel’s Observer Status at Continental Bloc

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance groups have called upon all members of the African Union (AU) to reconsider last year’s decision to grant Israel an observer status at the pan-African bloc, and join forces in order to revoke the move.

It stressed, “Israel violates international law as well as international humanitarian law, and refuses to implement dozens of resolutions or to abide by recommendations put forward by relevant United Nations committees.”

“Granting membership, or even an observer status, to Israel constitutes a flagrant violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights in addition to the principles and statute of the AU, which reject racism and demand decolonization and the right to self-determination,” the statement pointed out.

Hamas finally called on all freedom-loving Africans to voice solidarity with the Palestinian nation, and compel African leaders to revoke Israel’s observer status at the AU, whose principles and objectives stipulate the fight against colonialism and racial discrimination.

The Ramallah-based Fatah movement also called on African states to prioritize Israeli regime’s expulsion from the continental body during the 35th African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Abba, which is slated for February 5 and 6.

Yamin Qadbah, a spokesman for the movement, also urged African rulers to use the event as an opportunity to illustrate the principles and foundations of solidarity between nations.

He also praised Algeria’s efforts aimed at revocation of Israel’s observer status at the African Union.

“The occupying regime has long practiced state terrorism, and systematically commits all kinds of crimes against the Palestinian people, their territories and holy sites. It enacts a policy of ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination as documented by many international human rights organizations,” the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said in a statement on Friday.