0
Sunday 6 February 2022 - 00:00

Palestinians Call on African Union to Overturn Israel’s Observer Status at Continental Bloc

Story Code : 977463
Palestinians Call on African Union to Overturn Israel’s Observer Status at Continental Bloc
“The occupying regime has long practiced state terrorism, and systematically commits all kinds of crimes against the Palestinian people, their territories and holy sites. It enacts a policy of ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination as documented by many international human rights organizations,” the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said in a statement on Friday.
 
It stressed, “Israel violates international law as well as international humanitarian law, and refuses to implement dozens of resolutions or to abide by recommendations put forward by relevant United Nations committees.”
 
“Granting membership, or even an observer status, to Israel constitutes a flagrant violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights in addition to the principles and statute of the AU, which reject racism and demand decolonization and the right to self-determination,” the statement pointed out.
 
Hamas finally called on all freedom-loving Africans to voice solidarity with the Palestinian nation, and compel African leaders to revoke Israel’s observer status at the AU, whose principles and objectives stipulate the fight against colonialism and racial discrimination.
 
The Ramallah-based Fatah movement also called on African states to prioritize Israeli regime’s expulsion from the continental body during the 35th African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Abba, which is slated for February 5 and 6.
 
Yamin Qadbah, a spokesman for the movement, also urged African rulers to use the event as an opportunity to illustrate the principles and foundations of solidarity between nations.
 
He also praised Algeria’s efforts aimed at revocation of Israel’s observer status at the African Union.
 
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022