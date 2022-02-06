0
Sunday 6 February 2022 - 00:03

Hezbollah Vows to Stem Israeli Infiltration after Spy Cells Busted

Story Code : 977464
Hezbollah Vows to Stem Israeli Infiltration after Spy Cells Busted
According to Iranian News Agency, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks during a ceremony in Bourj el-Barajneh neighborhood of southern Beirut on Friday evening.
 
Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah resistance fighters will not hesitate to make sacrifices in order to prevent the Zionist enemy's infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty.
 
“The Hezbollah resistance movement is defending Lebanon and its future and enjoys widespread support,” he said. 
 
On Monday, Lebanon's al-Akhbar newspaper reported that the country’s security forces had uncovered at least 17 Israeli spy networks.
 
According to the report, each of the rings operated independently across Lebanon and in neighboring Syria. The paper called the discovery “one of Lebanon’s biggest security operations” since 2009.
 
The operation reportedly began four weeks ago, when the Lebanese Internal Security Forces Directorate began tracking the spying networks, which were reportedly tasked with collecting information on Hezbollah and various Palestinian factions in the country.
 
Countering US interference 
 
The Association of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon also stressed that parliamentary elections set for March 27 must be held on time and not postponed for any reason.
 
“We are opposed to foreign interference in the elections. This is an internal matter, especially as we reject the meddling of US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea,” the association said in a statement.
 
It also called on all Lebanese political factions to elaborate on their plans so that eligible voters could decide who to cast their ballots for.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
Russian S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Arrive in Belarus for Joint Drills
3 February 2022
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
Saudi Regime Forces Arrest Official Rohingya Representative to OIC
3 February 2022
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
Israel’s Participation in Planned US-Led Naval Drills in Red Sea Dangerous: Yemen
3 February 2022
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
Iraqi Forces Warn Turkish Aggression Will Not Go Unanswered
2 February 2022