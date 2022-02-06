0
Sunday 6 February 2022 - 12:23

Tunisian President Dissolves Supreme Judicial Council

Story Code : 977516
Tunisian President Dissolves Supreme Judicial Council
saied's decision caps months of his sharp criticism of the judges. saied has frequently criticized the judiciary’s delay in issuing rulings in cases of corruption and terrorism. he repeatedly said he would not allow judges to act as if they are a state, instead of being a function of the state, reuters reported.
 
saied called the council a thing of the past, adding he will issue a temporary decree to the council. he gave no details about the decree.
 
last july, saied dismissed the government and suspended parliament, a move his opponents described as a coup. hehas been broadly criticized after seizing power and rejecting dialogue with all political parties.
 
the supreme judicial council is an independent and constitutional institution, formed in 2016. its powers include ensuring the independence of the judiciary, disciplining judges and granting them professional promotions.
 
last month, saied revoked all financial privileges for council members.
 
"in this council, positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties. their place is not the place where they sit now, but where the accused stand," saied said in speech in the interior ministry.
 
on sunday, parties and organizations, including the powerful ugtt union, will demonstrate to pressure the judiciary to hold those involved in terrorism accountable, on the ninth anniversary of the assassination of secular politician chokri belaid.
 
it is expected that saied's supporters also will protest in a second demonstration against the supreme judicial council.
 
"i tell tunisians to demonstrate freely. it is your right and our right to dissolve the supreme judicial council," saied said.
 
saied's approval of sunday's demonstrations comes even though a government decision to ban all demonstrations remains in effect.
 
last month, police fired water cannons and beat protesters with sticks to break up an opposition protest against saied, whose seizure of broad powers and declared plans to redraw the constitution have cast doubt on tunisia's decade-old democratic system, and hindered its quest for an international rescue plan for public finances.
 
the president has initiated an online public consultation before drafting a new constitution that he says will be put to a referendum. he has not brought major political or civil society players into the process.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022