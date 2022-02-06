US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions

Islam Times - US troops touched down in the western German city of Wiesbaden amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The soldiers are the first of 2,000 US troops ordered to NATO countries in Eastern Europe amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

According to the US’ European Command, the soldiers will set up a headquarters in Germany, while 1,700 paratroopers with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division head to Poland, which borders Ukraine.

Altogether, 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg in North Carolina will head to Europe over the coming days.

Video footage showed the troops disembarking their planes on Friday evening and unloading packs and vehicles.

