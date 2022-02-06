0
Sunday 6 February 2022 - 12:25

US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions

Soldiers with the US Army’s 18th Airborne Corps touched down at Wiesbaden Army Airfield on Friday, unloading vehicles and equipment from military transport planes.
 
The soldiers are the first of 2,000 US troops ordered to NATO countries in Eastern Europe amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.
 
According to the US’ European Command, the soldiers will set up a headquarters in Germany, while 1,700 paratroopers with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division head to Poland, which borders Ukraine.
 
Altogether, 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg in North Carolina will head to Europe over the coming days.
 
Video footage showed the troops disembarking their planes on Friday evening and unloading packs and vehicles.
