Sunday 6 February 2022 - 13:23

Saudi Warplanes Conduct over 30 Strikes on Yemen’s Provinces

Story Code : 977525
Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported the assaults on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, specifying the targeted provinces as the west-central province of Ma'rib, the Sana'a and al-Jawf provinces that neighbor it respectively to the west and north, and the northwestern provinces of Hajjah and Sa'ada.

According to al-Masirah, the invaders have stepped up their attacks on Yemen "in light of their defeats on various frontlines and their failure to achieve any of their objectives."

"Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s continuous bombardment of the country, Yemeni Armed Forces and Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength" in the face of the aggressors, it continued.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—the US’ closest allies in the region after the Israeli regime—have been waging the war on Yemen since March 2015.

The invasion has been seeking to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of the impoverished country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly rulers.

The war, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
