Monday 7 February 2022 - 01:27

Deadly Fighting Erupts at Former Peace-keeping Facilities in Sudan's Darfur

Deadly Fighting Erupts at Former Peace-keeping Facilities in Sudan
Media reports said on Sunday that an unknown number of people were killed and injured on Saturday around the perimeter of the headquarters of the former African Union-United Nations peace-keeping mission UNAMID in El-Fasher, North Darfur.

Governor of North Darfur, Nimir Mohamed Abdel Rahman, said an armed group led by Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Jamba attacked the former UNAMID premise with the aim of looting property.

“The armed group led by Abu Jumba attacked former UNAMID headquarters with armed four-wheel-drive vehicles and two trucks to the aim of loading the looted equipment,” Nimir told reporters in El-Fasher city, on Saturday evening.

He stated that the leader of the group, Abu Jumba, was accused of several crimes committed within the state.

Witnesses told Reuters they had heard heavy gunfire on Saturday around the perimeter of UNAMID in El-asher.

Sudan's military leaders said on Wednesday that the groups that signed the peace deal would have to leave cities in Darfur.

Darfur has seen increased fighting and displacement since 2020.
