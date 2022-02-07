0
Monday 7 February 2022 - 01:53

Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Won’t Allow Involving Lebanon in Regional Scheme of Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 977597
Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Won’t Allow Involving Lebanon in Regional Scheme of Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the rumors circulated by the media outlets are aimed at ending the resistance project and blaming its fighters for the consequences of the crisis, adding the criminal history of the Israeli enemy can never be forgotten by the Lebanese people.

Hezbollah official pointed out that some Lebanese political parties take the advantage of the people’s socioeconomic agonies in order to hold the Resistance accountable and take the whole country to the surrender path, which would deprive Lebanon of its sovereignty and natural resources.

Sayyed Safieddine noted that Hezbollah disagrees with the parties which insist on solving the financial crisis via the same means behind the calamity itself, calling for relying on the local capability, creativity and power to confront the ongoing woe.
