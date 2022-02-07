Peru PM Confirms Departure after Four Days on Job

Islam Times - Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer confirmed on Saturday that he is departing just four days after being named to the post.

Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer confirmed on Saturday that he is departing just four days after being named to the post, following allegations that he beat his daughter and late wife, creating a new leadership vacuum in the Andean nation, according to Reuters.President Pedro Castillo said on Friday he would reshuffle the Cabinet in light of the allegations, but did not address whether Valer would leave.Castillo must now name his fourth cabinet in just six months, which he said will incorporate representatives of a range of political groups. It is unclear when an announcement will take place.