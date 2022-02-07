0
Monday 7 February 2022 - 06:50

Biden, Macron Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Macron’s Visit to Russia

Story Code : 977633
Biden, Macron Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Macron’s Visit to Russia
"The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the White House said in a statement, TASS reported.
 
Biden and Macron previously spoke by phone on February 2.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the French counterpart in the Kremlin on Monday. The leaders, who spoke by phone three times over the past two weeks, plan to discuss many subjects, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
 
Macron plans to visit Ukraine on Tuesday. French Government Spokesperson Gabriel Attal said Macron’s visits to Moscow and Kiev will continue the efforts by Paris to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine.
 
There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone.
 
At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.
Related Stories
Biden, West Didn’t Help Solve Ukraine Crisis: Erdogan
Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his US counterpart Joe Biden and other Western nations had not helped to solve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and there ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
Think Tank: Saudi Arabia Facing Unprecedented State of Insecurity
4 February 2022
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
Russia’s Naval Ships Arrive at Syria’s Tartus in Large-scale Drills
4 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
3 February 2022