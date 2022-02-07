0
Monday 7 February 2022 - 08:50

Russia Links US Nuclear Arms Talks to Security Demands: Report

Story Code : 977657
Russia Links US Nuclear Arms Talks to Security Demands: Report
Having amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine, Russia wants the United States and NATO to pledge that Kiev will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Washington has so far refused to provide such guarantees.

Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the urgent security guarantees discussions have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks, Reuters reported.

No meetings have been agreed on the latter, and their resumption of now depends largely on resolving the immediate security issues raised by Moscow, he said.
Related Stories
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Islam Times - Jordan hosted ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency Director David Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba recently as they discussed normalization and security ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022