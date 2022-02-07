0
Monday 7 February 2022 - 08:51

Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination

Story Code : 977658
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary chief's deputy for international affairs, announced on Sunday that the third session of the joint committee of Iran and Iraq for investigation into the US assassination of General Soleimani will be held in Baghdad in the coming days.

Gharibabadi said the new round of negotiations will begin on Tuesday, February 8, and will continue for two days in the Iraqi capital, IRNA reported.

Lt. General Soleimani, the former commander the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were martyred together with their companions in a US drone strike that targeted them in Baghdad in January 2020. The attack came while General Soleimani was paying an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

The strike had been directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.
Related Stories
Iran Puts US-based Terrorist Group’s Ringleader on Trial
Islam Times - The ringleader of a US-based terrorist group accused of committing terror attacks and counterrevolutionary operations against Iran has been put on trial in Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022