Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination

Islam Times - A new session of the joint committee of Iran and Iraq will convene in Baghdad to pursue legal action in the case of the American assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary chief's deputy for international affairs, announced on Sunday that the third session of the joint committee of Iran and Iraq for investigation into the US assassination of General Soleimani will be held in Baghdad in the coming days.Gharibabadi said the new round of negotiations will begin on Tuesday, February 8, and will continue for two days in the Iraqi capital, IRNA reported.Lt. General Soleimani, the former commander the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were martyred together with their companions in a US drone strike that targeted them in Baghdad in January 2020. The attack came while General Soleimani was paying an official visit to the Iraqi capital.The strike had been directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.