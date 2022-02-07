0
Monday 7 February 2022 - 21:45

Kuwait Bans Movie Starring ‘Israeli’ Actress

Story Code : 977786
Kuwait Bans Movie Starring ‘Israeli’ Actress
Ministry of Information spokesperson, Anouar Murad, confirmed to AFP that the movie has been banned.

Additionally, Kuwait's Al-Qabas newspaper said the decision came in response to demands on social media to ban the movie.

Social media users pointed out Gadot's praise of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military and her criticism of the Palestinian resistance during the 2014 war on Gaza which left 2,251 Palestinian civilians martyred, including 551 children.

Kuwait has previously banned 'Wonder Woman' which starred the same actress.

The Gulf state has refused to normalize ties with the Zionist entity and its officials have publicly criticized the occupation regime’s actions against Palestinians.

Last month, Kuwaitis honored 14-yar-old Muhammad Al-Awadi, a tennis player who withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships U-14 because he was due to face an ‘Israeli’ opponent.

Pictures of Al- Awadi were posted on street billboards with "Thank you, hero!" written on them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
France to Provide Arms Support to UAE amid Devastating Saudi-Led War
5 February 2022
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
US: House Democrats Seek to Halt Support to Saudi Aggression on Yemen
5 February 2022
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
Witnesses in Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal
4 February 2022
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
Al-Wefaq: Bahrain-“Israel” Security Pact Devoid of Legitimacy
4 February 2022