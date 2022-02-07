0
Monday 7 February 2022 - 23:57

Israeli Police Uses Spyware on Netanyahu’s Son, Aides: Report

Ynet’s sister outlet Calcalist has published a series of recent reports alleging that occupation police used sophisticated spyware to target protesters and other Israeli citizens, prompting condemnation and calls for investigations from across the Israeli political spectrum.

In recent days, it has emerged that spyware was used against a key witness in Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Calcalist says it was also used against his son, Avner, two communications advisors and the wife of another defendant in the case.

They are among several prominent figures to have been targeted with spyware, including business leaders, former directors of cabinet ministries, mayors and protest organizers, according to the report.

The spyware also targeted protesters and other Israeli citizens, the report added.

Netanyahu is in the midst of a lengthy corruption trial over charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

His 12-year term came to an end last June when a narrow coalition government was sworn in after four hard-fought elections in less than two years.

Netanyahu has long accused law enforcement of unfairly targeting him, and his lawyers have demanded answers. Even Netanyahu’s political opponents have expressed outrage.
