Putin Does Not Plan to Take Part in Munich Security Conference in Any Format: Spokesman

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the Munich Security Conference either in person or via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

“Putin has no plans to participate in the Munich conference in any format,” the spokesman said in reply to a question.About 35 heads of state and government will take part in the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 18-20. The US is expected to be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The German delegation will be led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also plans to participate.The Munich Security Conference, established in 1962, usually includes numerous informal and private meetings between politicians. Russia has been participating in the annual event since the late 1990s. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2007 address to the conference emphasized the importance of a multipolar world order and the need to remove double standards from global politics.