Hezbollah, Amal Movement Call for Abolishing Exclusive Agencies in Lebanon

Islam Times - Member of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Hussien Hajj Hasan, called on the House to abolish the exclusive agencies without any precondition, stressing that they are the main cause of monopoly and prices hike in the Lebanese market.

MP Hajj Hasan added that Hezbollah bloc filed a report based on data taken from the ministry of economy with the competent judiciary authorities.MP Hajj Hasan indicated that 3014 exclusive agencies are illegitimate, calling on the rest of the parliamentary blocs to support the demand of cancelling those agencies.For her part, member of Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc, MP Inaya Ezeddine, also called for the cancellation of the exclusive agencies, indicating that they represent a legalized corruption.MP Ezeddine added that the exclusive agencies contradict with the human rights, noting that the feasibility study must not be at the expense of the people’s basic needs.Amal Movement also voiced, in a statement, its support to the demand of cancelling the exclusive agencies, stressing that they are behind the economic agonies of all the Lebanese.