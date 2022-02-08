0
Tuesday 8 February 2022 - 08:57

IRGC Develops New Strategic Missile

Story Code : 977850
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh highlighted the IRGC’s remarkable achievements in the missile industry.
 
He said a new “strategic missile” is going to be unveiled in the near future.
 
According to the commander, the missile was produced a long time ago and has already been in service for combat operations.
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
 
In 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.
 
“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” the Leader said at the time.
