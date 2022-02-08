0
Tuesday 8 February 2022 - 09:54

Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined

Story Code : 977856
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
“Today, two American presidents, the current and the previous ones, have joined hands to tarnish what is left of the US dignity and they are successful at doing that,” Imam Khamenei noted.
 
Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday as he received the commanders, officers and staff members of Iran Army Air Force, on the anniversary of the pledging allegiance of Air Force commanders with Imam Khomeini.
 
The occasion, known as the Homafaran Allegiance in Iranian culture, took place on February 8, 1979.
 
The crucial meeting led to victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.
 
The meeting was held in the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh in accordance with health protocols imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Imam Khamenei highlighted the importance of full vaccination to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended people to heed to medical staff advices in this regard and said that he had already received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Related Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Hazrat Hamza for Deep Insight
Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to Hazrat Hamzah ibn Abd al-Muttalib -a foster brother, companion and paternal uncle of Prophet ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
8 February 2022
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
8 February 2022
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
8 February 2022
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
7 February 2022
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022