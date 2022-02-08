Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad

Islam Times - Fierce battles between the Yemeni Army and allied fighters from the Popular Committees on the one side, and the mercenaries of the Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression on the other side, are underway in the border region between Hajjah Province, northwestern Yemen, and Saudi Arabia’s southern border; amid reports of heavy humanitarian losses on the side of the forces of aggression.

Meanwhile, the aggression’s warplanes launched several strikes on different areas in Hajjah as part of futile attempts to stop the Yemeni Army’s progress.

Al-Mihsam is a very important and strategic area as it neighbors the mountainous al-Hayjah area, which overlooks deserts in Harad, Tiwal, and Midi, according to the same source.

In the same respect, the latest updates from Hajjah revealed that the Sanaa forces continued making progress towards the al-Mihsam area towards the sites where the forces of aggression are stationed, namely in Harad border site, where the Army is still hunting the remnants of the forces of aggression.

According to sources in Hajjah Province, the Yemeni Army launched a military counterstrike from its sites in al-Hayjah Mountain towards the sites of the forces of aggression on the eastern sides of Harad Directorate in Hajjah, and after fierce fighting between the two sides, the Yemeni Army managed to clear the al-Mihsam area, which houses the “First Brigade of Border Guards” camp of the forces of aggression eastern Harad.