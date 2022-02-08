0
Tuesday 8 February 2022 - 12:43

At Least Five Servicemen Martyred in Explosion in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Story Code : 977881
At Least Five Servicemen Martyred in Explosion in Iraq’s Al-Anbar
Iraqi local media al-Forat News reported an explosion on Tuesday targeting a military vehicle carrying Iraqi army soldiers in al-Anbar province.
 
According to the report, the incident took place in the Rawa district in Anbar province. Five Iraqi servicemen were martyred in the explosion when their vehicle was hit by the bomb, it also said.
 
Other media outlets reported that the blast left a number of people injured.
 
The Iraqi sources said that the number of victims is likely to increase as some of the wounded people are reported to be in critical condition.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
8 February 2022
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
8 February 2022
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
8 February 2022
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
7 February 2022
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022