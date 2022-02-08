At Least Five Servicemen Martyred in Explosion in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Islam Times - Five people were martyred and several others were injured in a car bomb against Iraqi troops in western al-Anbar province.

According to the report, the incident took place in the Rawa district in Anbar province. Five Iraqi servicemen were martyred in the explosion when their vehicle was hit by the bomb, it also said.

Other media outlets reported that the blast left a number of people injured.

The Iraqi sources said that the number of victims is likely to increase as some of the wounded people are reported to be in critical condition.

Iraqi local media al-Forat News reported an explosion on Tuesday targeting a military vehicle carrying Iraqi army soldiers in al-Anbar province.